ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Good Life Festival in Queen Creek expands an additional day

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYbJJ_0eRk9mNi00

The 11th annual Shea Homes Good Life Festival Presented by Subaru at Schnepf Farms has announced it is adding an extra day and will now run from March 19-20.

According to a release, on March 19, festivalgoers can enjoy the music from the classic rock lineup of Grand Funk Railroad, Jefferson Starship, Fran Cosmo and Anton Cosmo formerly of the band Boston, and local musicians Nate Nathan and the Mac Daddy-O’s.

Sunday features Latin artists El Coyote y Su Banda Tierra Santa and Lupillo Rivera, capping off the two-day affair as Buena Vida Festival Presented by Subaru.

The last Good Life Festival took place in November after the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the spring festival.

The Good Life Festival is a lifestyle destination experience with favorite national and local acts on an outdoor stage and a variety of experiences. Guests will enjoy pre-concert wine, craft beer and bourbon tastings, and a local food and boutique marketplace.

For information on the festival and to buy tickets, visit TheGoodLifeFest.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Life#Classic Rock#Musicians#Wine#Schnepf Farms#Grand Funk Railroad#El Coyote#Buena Vida Festival#Thegoodlifefest Com
Mesa Independent

Have a Healthier Happy Hour

(Family Features) When gathering family and friends for a weekend toast or just winding down after work, these Prune, Mozzarella and Basil Skewers make for a nutritious and delicious addition to the party.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
284
Followers
324
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy