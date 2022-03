ROCK HALL — On March 4, The Mainstay in Rock Hall presents another unique live music collaboration in its new “First Friday with Joe Holt” series. Holt is well known on the Eastern Shore for his imaginative, whimsical improvisations on the piano, as well as being a sensitive accompanist and creative collaborator. He commands a repertoire of ballads, classic and swing jazz tunes, as well as up-tempo burners in the style of piano great Dave McKenna. The first Friday series allows Holt to stretch these limits by inviting different musical guests each month, often from quite different musical genres, to explore their common ground.

