Intel's support for AVX-512 instructions with its Alder Lake processors has been a confusing affair. The company initially claimed the feature wouldn't work on its new 12th Gen processors and then backtracked when motherboard vendors found multiple workarounds to enable the commands. After a bit of cat and mouse with motherboard vendors that built new firmware to enable the feature despite Intel's attempts at disabling it, the company has finally decided to deploy the nuclear option and fuse off AVX-512 support entirely inside newer revisions of the Alder Lake chips.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO