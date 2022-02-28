ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton prepared to aid war refugees if need be

By Madeline Ashley
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. is calling Russia’s invasion of Uk raine horrible, but said Dayton will do anything we can to help Ukrainians as they try to escape the violence.

“In 2022 families having to go through that process of losing loved ones in the area of war. Which is why NATO is so beneficial as far as the worlds concerned,” said Mayor Mims. “We’ve always been a welcoming city. It’s right in line with those efforts. It’s in line with us treating every citizen that we have in this community with respect with dignity.”

In the past, Cedarville University Associate Professor of International Studies Glen Duerr said Dayton has come to the air of war refugees. “The refugee system has really been mobilized since WW2 with the creation of the United Nations. Dayton has played a role in it, although typically we will receive refugees between 18 to 24 months after they’ve been moved to the United States,” said Duerr.

Duerr said while Cleveland and Toledo are more likely to be the ones who would receive Ukrainian war refugees due to their larger sizes as cities, Dayton can still offer major assistance.

“Its history could well be a hub for refugees, but I don’t see it in the short term. There’s so much influx between Ukraine and Russia right now,” said Duerr.

While Mayor Mims said he’s ready to help in any way we can, he’s hopeful things don’t escalate to that point. “It’s my hope that those who are the aggressors use more common sense and for people as a whole, and find ways that are solutions that don’t wind up taking someone else’s life.”

