COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released new guidance for schools and daycares in order to transition from Test to Stay (TST) and quarantine to learning without disruptions from COVID-19. “DHEC recognizes that our state’s two-year response to this virus has had a significant impact on our families, children, and educators,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “Our updated guidance recognizes that COVID-19 is an illness that we now need to treat and manage as endemic, and will help our schools, childcare centers, and ultimately all of us make that transition. At the same time, it also allows us to respond quickly should another surge or impactful new variant arise.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO