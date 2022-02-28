Job Fair at X-Treme Care

(Omaha, NE) -- Seasonal work is available for people in the Omaha Council Bluffs area. Omaha's last career fair in February for summer seasonal positions is this Saturday, February 19th. Parks and Rec says open interviews will be held at Adams Park Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. It says the city still has positions open to work at Day Camps, in Aquatics, and at Community Centers. Golf and Park Maintenance positions are also available. People can learn more on the city's website.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO