Best Linux Phones

When Nikola Tesla successfully transmitted electricity through the air in the late 1800s, he dreamed of a wireless electrical grid. While that hasn’t happened, the “Tesla Coils” patented in 1897 helped enable wireless charging for your smartphones and other devices. The best wireless phone chargers have standardized Qi (pronounced “chee”) charging, which works by creating a magnetic field with the use of induction coils, modeled after Tesla’s design. Those coils act sort of like an antenna transmitting energy. Meanwhile, Qi-equipped devices have a built-in coil that is capable of capturing that energy, like a receiver, and turning it into useful power. If all that sounds complicated, we’re with you. Fortunately, finding the best wireless phone charger to meet your needs is much easier: just read on for our top picks!

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO