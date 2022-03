Salma Hayek and Fran Drescher had a sweet reunion in the bathroom at the SAG Awards, but it lasted longer than expected when their outfits caught on each other and got stuck!. What started as a quick hello in the bathroom turned into a legitimate catch-up session for Salma Hayek and Fran Drescher at the 2022 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards! Salma took to Instagram on March 1 to share a video of the encounter, which featured her sheer glove getting caught on one of the diamond embellishments on the neckline of Fran’s dress. Another woman had to delicately remove the fabric without ripping the glove, giving Salma and Fran a moment to chat as they were untangled from one another.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO