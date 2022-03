Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has provisionally passed the 90% threshold securing 93.63% of Energica's shares through the voluntary tender offer for Energica Motor Company S.p.A. shares. Energica is a manufacturer and distributor of high-performance 100% battery-powered electric motorcycles. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of this quarter.

ECONOMY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO