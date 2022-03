The field for the 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament is set, and while there were some last-minute shifts, nothing too dramatically out of the expected took place. Auburn clinched the SEC regular-season title last week, finishing conference play with a record of 15-3. Kentucky took second in the conference with its 14-4 record while Tennessee placed third, also with a 14-4 record.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO