Students, driver hurt when bus overturns

This photo, from a special media post, shows the flipped school bus.

Twelve people — 11 students and their driver — were injured Monday afternoon when their Cleveland High School bus flipped onto its roof on Polenta Road, the Johnston County Public Schools reported.

The 12 were taken to a hospital for treatment, though the school system did not know which hospital or hospitals. Neither did it know the extent of their injuries.

In all, 25 people were on the bus when it flipped. The others — all students — were returned to the school on another bus, checked out and their parents notified so they could pick them up.

The school system did not know what caused the bus to flip.