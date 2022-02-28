ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency paving on I-55 to begin March 1st

By Destinee Hannah
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an emergency paving on I-55 southbound lanes at exit 12C.

The paving will begin on March 1 and end on March 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Certain lanes of the I-40 Mississippi River Bridge will also be closed for up to two weeks. The westbound lanes will be closed everyday this week, and eastbound lanes will be shut down next week.

I-40 lanes shut down until mid-March

This comes one year after traffic was impacted with major delays on I-55 after the I-40 bridge was closed over the Mississippi River for emergency repairs.

I-55 was also closed for four days in October for a routine inspection.

