ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘He always bounces back’: Tracy McCool’s husband’s cancer journey, 3 years after diagnosis

By Lou Maglio
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jcpl1_0eRk6AiL00

(WJW) – February is National Cancer Prevention Month and a good time to remind you about the importance of early detection.

What better way to do that than by checking in on one of our favorite survivors, Tracy McCool ‘s husband, John.

For three years and four months, John has been battling the fight of a lifetime. We’ve followed him every step of the way, from his initial diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer, through treatments and surgeries and now, just making it through everyday life.

John has become a regular fixture at the Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center. He says at first, he didn’t understand the environment, but wanted to make sure they knew his name.

‘It hurt really bad’: Lorain boy suffering from undiagnosed condition gets heart transplant

Alongside his family, John says having support from doctors and nurses at the clinic is a huge help, especially through the more difficult procedures.

Last year, he went through an intense gamma knife surgery.

More recently, he had to get his back re-radiated after some tumors up his spine started to grow.

For Tracy and John, colon cancer is something they will be treating the rest of John’s life. He’s a fighter by nature and cancer is the toughest opponent he’s ever faced, but he’s not letting that scare him one bit.

“I wanted to see what the record was. What was the record for how long somebody lived with stage four cancer like I had in all the little places it had, what is it? Metastasized or whatever and it was something like 17 years or 18 years. I was like ‘eh, I’ve got to crush that record.’ So I’m going to crush the record and yeah, sign that Guinness book,” John said.

Learn about the latest step in his journey in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 16

Deplorable
6d ago

My prayers go to them. My sister fought cancer for 12 years. My mother fought cancer for 9 years. Not an easy road. Stay strong. Obama/Biden sent 152 billion dollars to Iran on pallets. They should have sent it to cancer research.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Health alert: Exterminating company accused of misusing rodenticides in Cleveland-area homes

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for residents who used a Richmond Heights exterminating company to get rid of rodents in their homes. According to the ODA, Lewis Exterminating Company is being investigated for allegedly misusing rodenticides, which are toxic to people and pets. Investigators say […]
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Heroes in our community’: Northeast Ohioans honored at American Red Cross award ceremony

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Seven extraordinary Northeast Ohioans were honored in grand style at the 26th Annual American Red Cross Acts of Courage Awards ceremony Thursday night inside the Grand Ballroom at the Hilton in Fairlawn. “We have the opportunity to celebrate the heroes in our community, really highlight them and show how wonderful […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Watch: ‘People’s Convoy’ makes way through Ohio

  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) —  The People’s Convoy, which has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates, made its way through Ohio Thursday. Dozens of people lined overpasses and rest stops along I-70 in Columbus as the truckers made their way through the area. The peaceful protest, which began in February, is expected to reach the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Prevention#Tumor#The Cleveland Clinic#Taussig Cancer Center#Guinness#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 C
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio sheriff asking for public’s help to find missing woman

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a woman who went missing days ago. 28-year-old Lindsey Schobelock was last seen in Chillicothe on Feb. 23. She is 5’5″ and 135 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety. If you have any information […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Powerball jackpot approaching $100 million

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is approaching $100 million. No one won the grand prize with Saturday’s drawing, but winners in Arizona and Florida did win $1 million with the Match 5. Saturday’s winning numbers were 08-23-37-52-63 with Powerball: 13. Your next chance to win is Monday, March 7 with a $90 million jackpot. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy