Millennial Advisory Committee Releases 2021 Progress Report and 2022-2023 Vision Casting

PHILADELPHIA — Today, the Millennial Advisory Committee (MAC) released its 2021 Progress Report, submitting to City Council and Mayor Kenney an official record of activities held in 2021 and announcing plans in its 2022-2023 vision casting.

“Since our inception in 2017, the Millennial Advisory Committee (MAC) exists as a body that calls the City of Philadelphia to be more equitable, just, and inclusive; because we as emerging leaders within our city strive to be that ourselves. In the last five years, we have done so much, but now we must ask ourselves one simple but profound question, where do we go from here? I cannot answer this question on my own, nor predict what new challenges this year might bring. I am; however, certain of this — the Millennial Advisory Committee holds firm to founding values and is committed to walking in our collective power,” said Wallace Q. Weaver, newly elected Millennial Advisory Committee Chairperson.

In 2021, MAC worked on several initiatives to connect Millennials to engagement opportunities with the larger community and also advised the City on policies, programs, and actions affecting young Philadelphians. These are highlights of MAC’s work, showcased in its 2021 Progress Report:

Anti-Violence initiatives: Operation Innovation was a space created to challenge Gen-Z and Millennial residents to reimagine existing frameworks to bring fresh perspectives to the government using a co-design model and provide themselves and their peers with tools to manage their communities. Conversations between the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) and the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement (OYE) led to utilizing this space collaboratively to engage youth around reform work and an urgent need to address public safety. Get Out the Vote (GOTV): Since every year is an election year, our Get Out the Vote (GOTV) Committee took a “No Off-year Elections” approach to MAC’s first Instagram GOTV Campaign of 2021. One pillar of the GOTV strategy was a multi-week social media campaign implemented in the weeks leading up to the municipal primary and general elections. The content was centered on non-partisan voter information, including voter registration and mail-in-ballot processes and deadlines, positions up for election, and the importance of voting in 2021. Resource Sharing and Community Convening: The Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement, the Millennial Advisory, and the Philadelphia Youth Commission partnered to produce safe and socially-distanced Gen-Z/Millennial jobs and resource fair geared toward providing much-needed opportunities for the city’s youngest residents. Legislative Affairs: Throughout 2021 the Legislative Affairs Committee focused on highlighting legislation that was moving through Philadelphia City Council. Their goal was to get millennials more civically engaged by alerting them to what potential or signed laws would affect our collective futures. In particular, MAC highlighted “An Alternative to Rental Security Deposits”, “Police Oversight Commission: The Future of Philly Police Accountability”, and “Driving Equity Bill.”

“I stand in complete awe of the work that the Millennial Advisory Committee has been able to accomplish over the past year,” said Jeanette Bavwidinsi, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement. “They’ve been a constant force for good over the pandemic, providing spaces for Millennial residents to receive access to critical information and essential resources – all while continuing to serve as a convener of community and government. I am so proud to work alongside these incredible Philadelphians, and look forward to all of the amazing work they will do in 2022!”

MAC’s vision for 2022-2023 is to listen and respond to the diverse perspective of millennials across Philadelphia. Operationally, this means the committee must grow in its capacity to exercise power, defined throughout these key principles:

Power through connection. Amplifying underrepresented voices and empowering others to do the same. Growing individually and collectively through meaningful professional development opportunities. Implementing dynamic ways to take action on mission-aligned issues and empowering others to do the same.

“I am extremely proud of the work of the Millennial Advisory Committee. They led with bravery, curiosity, and consistency – all to make a difference for their generation in our city. Their engagement across City agencies and departments to lift up issues related to violence prevention, police reform, and housing security have not gone unnoticed. The Office of Public Engagement looks forward to partnering with the MAC again in 2022 to ensure that their efforts are elevated and that collectively we are making government inclusive and accessible for all,” said Romana Lee-Akiyama, Director, Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement.

The Millennial Advisory Committee (MAC) is looking for civically minded young Philadelphians to join the Committee. MAC serves as the voice of Philadelphia’s millennial population within City government. Members of the public can apply to join the Millennial Advisory Committee online.

About the Millenial Advisory Committee (MAC): MAC serves as the voice of Philadelphia’s millennial population within City government. We convene millennials from around the city to share resources and information in order to spark civic engagement. We advocate on behalf of millennials on issues relevant to our generation. In everything we do we amplify and center those who have historically been – and continue to be – excluded or oppressed by our social and economic systems, including but not limited to BIPOC; immigrants; women; and LGBTQ+ and gender non-conforming Philadelphia millennials. Follow the Millennial Advisory Committee on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to stay informed!