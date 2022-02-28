ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Notre Dame pitcher Kohlhepp impressing during Detroit Tigers camp

It’s always a great selling point during the recruiting process to sell players that their future is at the next level. Regardless of what sport it is, every athlete that gets an opportunity to play at the collegiate level has those dreams. For some, it’s not realistic but for others, like former Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp, it is.

We fondly remember Kohlhepp’s part in last years run in to the Super Regionals, then having the Detroit Tigers select him in the fifth round. Not all drafted players are fast tracked through systems, especially when drafted into an organization that is rebuilding. The Tigers were one of the worst teams in the MLB last year, but have the envy of many other teams due to a wealth of minor league talent, Kohlhepp included.

In his first outing facing live hitters since donning the Blue and Gold, Kohlhepp was more than impressive according to MLB.coms Jason Beck.

It’s great to see players like Trey Mancini and Cavan Biggio having big roles for their teams and it looks like Kohlhepp could be doing the same with the Tigers. It looks like Link Jarrett can use Kohlhepp as recruiting ammo in the near future.

