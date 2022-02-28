ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Elliot's Song For Rue Highlights Their Complicated Relationship

By Alicia Geigel
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The "Euphoria" season two finale was a roller coaster of emotions, full of intensity, drama, and cliffhangers. The eighth and final episode of the season touched on the season's messy relationships and the overall fate of the characters while still leaving some plot lines open...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Euphoria Season Three Will (Hopefully) Show Rue's Full Recovery

This story contains spoilers for the Season Two finale of Euphoria. Has your heart rate lowered yet after watching Euphoria's Season Two finale? At all? Didn't think so. When we left Euphoria Season One, there was no doubt that the focus was on Rue and Rue alone. This time, in Season Two's final episode? Nearly every character's arc crashes to some kind of end, as jarring as a Euphoria needle drop when you least expect it. Including, but not limited to: Nate throwing his pops in jail, Cassie becoming the greatest performance artist East Highland High School has ever seen, and the showdown at the Fezco-Ashtray apartment that we'd like to never talk about again. We'll get to the rest shortly.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Dominic Fike Says Elliot’s ‘Absolutely’ Back for Euphoria Season 3

If you’re still deciding on shipping Julliot or Rules as the season finale quickly approaches, Euphoria newcomer Dominic Fike confirmed you may have more time to choose; he will be back for the upcoming third season of the HBO hit series. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fike sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Euphoria and the validity of fan theories online. One popular theory is Fike’s character, Elliot, is actually Nate’s (played by Jacob Elordi) long-lost brother. “I’m not even gonna lie, I saw this one online,” said the Euphoria actor, “I looked at it for a while and there were so many things connecting and people talking about it through these Reddit threads. At the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’” In response to a final theory that Elliot is a figment of Rue’s (Zendaya) imagination, Fike replied, “You wish!” and said Elliot would “absolutely” be back for season three. He also performed as the musical guest, singing his song “Babydoll.” Fike was nominated for his first Grammy for Justin Bieber’s Justice and was featured on Paul McCartney’s “Kiss of Venus.”
TV SERIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Did Elliot Finish His Song? Everything to Know About ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Only the beginning. Euphoria‘s season 2 finale introduced many twists and turns that ended with the audience having more questions than answers. Even though the entire season hinted at Fez’s (Angus Cloud) potential demise, it was actually his little brother that ended up dying after they were sold out to the police. Instead of allowing Fez to take the blame for his crimes, Ashtray (Javon Walton) locked himself in the bathroom with several guns and died off screen in a shootout with the cops.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Labrinth
POPSUGAR

Elliot's Song Went On For a Long Time, No?

The finale of the second season of "Euphoria" was 59 minutes long. And amid friendships being mended, beloved characters facing peril, and other complex storylines wrapping up, over three whole minutes were dedicated to a song that was admittedly still being workshopped. That's nearly six percent of the episode. Sam Levinson will have to answer many questions, but above all else: why dedicate nearly six percent of your high-stakes finale to an acoustic performance by a peripheral character?
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Willow Smith's Massive New Arm Tattoo Is the Start of a Sleeve

We may need a calculator to fully appreciate Willow Smith's new tattoo, but this could be one equation that's unsolvable. On March 3, the "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer shared a photo of her massive new arm tattoo, inked by tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez. "My manzz @rayjtattoo did it AGAIN!! 🤯," Smith captioned a photo of the intricate design, the start of a blossoming tattoo sleeve. The extra-large tattoo, which takes up the majority of her upper left arm, is an image of a hand reaching up toward what looks like a swirling solar system overhead.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Unexpected but Adorable Friendship, in Pictures

We first caught wind of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's surprising friendship when they were spotted taking a ride on the actor's motorcycle back in 2016, and once it was announced that they'd be working together in a reboot of "A Star Is Born," all eyes were on the unlikely pals. Not only do Cooper and Gaga get along well in real life, but they translated their mutual love and respect for each other onto the big screen as well. In a previous interview with Vogue, Gaga opened up about her "instant connection" with Cooper: "The second that I saw him, I was like, 'Have I known you my whole life?'" she said, adding, "It was an instant connection, instant understanding of one another."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashtray
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jada and Will Smith's Matching Looks at the SAG Awards Were a "Serendipitous" Accident

Jada Pinkett Smith has graced many a red carpet over the years, but she still manages to capture our attention time and time again. At Sunday evening's SAG Awards, Jada posed alongside Will Smith, who became a first-time SAG winner for his role as Richard Williams in "King Richard." The Smiths matched in navy-blue ensembles, as the "Red Table Talk" host chose a sleeveless gown with a dramatic skirt, while the film producer wore a dapper three-piece suit.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Paris Said Fashion Week, and Rihanna Said 9 Days of Fenty Beauty

Paris Fashion Week may be about, well, the fashion, but that didn't stop Rihanna from commanding our full attention with a little help from her Fenty Beauty collection. Coming off the Milan leg of her style world tour, the mom-to-be graced the streets of Paris in a handful of colorful lipstick shades that beg the question: how can we, too, channel her badass energy over 5,000 miles away on a Tuesday afternoon?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Did Elizabeth Holmes Fake Her Deep Voice? Let's Investigate

Hulu's eight-part limited series starring Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout," chronicles the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The former tech entrepreneur was once poised to be the "next Steve Jobs" of healthcare, but as of last month, Holmes has been convicted on three charges of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by lying to investors. Each charge could get her up to 20 years in prison when she's sentenced in November.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

There's Nothing Traditional About Joey King's Engagement Manicure

Joey King is engaged to long-time boyfriend Steven Piet, and she announced the news to the world by showing off her cool engagement ring and equally distinctive nail art. The "Kissing Booth" actor posted a series of engagement photos on March 1 with a lengthy, heartfelt caption. In the second photo of the carousel, King gave the camera a close-up look at her ring finger and the striking, dark nail polish that coated her fingertips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy