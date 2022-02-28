Man charged in road rage shooting that injured Spartanburg High QB

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in connection to a road rage shooting that injured a Spartanburg High School quarterback on Feb. 18.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, to a shooting with injuries on Bellport Drive in Boiling Springs.

Deputies said that one minor was shot while in a vehicle waiting in traffic to make a turn onto Boiling Springs Road.

Raheim Jeter was shot in the leg and was expected to make a full recovery.

During the investigation, deputies spoke with witnesses, who were able to help in the case.

The sheriff’s office had sufficient probable cause to sign warrants for Armad Rashad Ali Irby, 41, of Boiling Springs, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said the motive for this incident is still unclear, but the investigation hasn’t revealed any information that the victim and Irby knew each other or had even met prior to the incident.

Deputies said Irby turned himself in Tuesday morning and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Irby appeared in bond court Tuesday morning where he was not given bond. His bond was deferred to circuit court.

