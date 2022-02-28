Portsmouth nonprofit headed to aid Ukrainians

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs is deploying overseas to help Ukrainians crossing the border into Romania.

Ukraine was attacked and invaded last week by Russian forces.

Mercy Chefs team members will provide emergency relief food packets to the border of Romania and Ukraine as soon as Tuesday.

The team will also work to determine the long-term needs in the area and ways to provide continued relief.

“We are working to provide the most support we can for those in desperate need of basic necessities. We appreciate your prayers as we move forward during this difficult situation,” Mercy Chefs wrote on Facebook Monday .

Click here to learn how to help Mercy Chefs’ response in Ukraine.

