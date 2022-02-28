ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth nonprofit headed to aid Ukrainians

By Sarah Fearing
 6 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs is deploying overseas to help Ukrainians crossing the border into Romania.

Ukraine was attacked and invaded last week by Russian forces.

Russian woman who interned in Hampton Roads fears for family, friends in Russia and Ukraine

Mercy Chefs team members will provide emergency relief food packets to the border of Romania and Ukraine as soon as Tuesday.

The team will also work to determine the long-term needs in the area and ways to provide continued relief.

“We are working to provide the most support we can for those in desperate need of basic necessities. We appreciate your prayers as we move forward during this difficult situation,” Mercy Chefs wrote on Facebook Monday .

Click here to learn how to help Mercy Chefs’ response in Ukraine.

‘Rallying behind Ukraine’: Norfolk’s mayor calls for city to end relationship with Russian sister city

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces

One entrepreneur who runs a retail store selling consumer drones in the capital said its entire stock of some 300 drones made by Chinese company DJI has been dispersed for the cause. Others are working to get more drones across the border from friends and colleagues in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.
