ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Study shows more Vermont police budgets rising than falling

By Alan J. Keays
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago

Many are higher, some a bit lower, while others stayed flat. That’s what researchers found in a new survey of local police spending proposals facing voters in many communities across Vermont on Town Meeting Day — showing an overall increase of 3.6%.

The analysis, conducted by the University of Vermont’s Center for Research by student interns and researchers, provides a look at police budget proposals researchers gathered from 95 of the 246 cities and towns across the state.

The proposed police budgets for those 95 communities totals $74.9 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 3.6%, from their previous year’s approved budgets.

“We really wanted to get it done before Town Meeting so that voters have a chance to compare their levels of police spending before they go in and vote,” Richard Watts, head of the research center, said of the survey.

More of the proposed budgets are going up than down, according to the survey.

Of the proposed budgets for the 95 communities surveyed this year, 59 are seeing increases, 25 are flat and 11 dropped.

“One story here is that on average, most towns are increasing their police spending,” Watts said. The survey found that on average, spending plans proposed by police for the 95 cities and towns are up about 7.5%.

The survey provided numbers, but with a big-picture perspective, it does not delve into the specific reasons for the increases or decreases, according to lead student researcher Andrew Langdon.

Some of the budget swings, the researchers said, could reflect one-time purchases, wage and benefit increases, or rising inflation. Consumer prices rose 7.5% from January 2021 to January 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The proposed spending plans for Fairlee and Rutland City provide a look at swings up and down.

An Orange County town with a population of about 1,000, Fairlee’s proposed budget is increasing about 75%, from roughly $42,200 to $74,000.

The town has a police chief who works about 10 hours a week, Selectboard Chair Peter Berger said Monday, with the municipality contracting with the sheriff’s department for coverage that can change from week to week depending on when they can provide it.

Much of the proposed increase this year would add about 20 hours a week of police coverage from a dedicated part-time officer, providing a boost of law enforcement visibility in town, Berger said.

“There’s concern about increasing incidents,” Berger said. “It’s split between vehicle and non-vehicle.”

Meanwhile in Rutland City, the proposed police budget is $6.4 million. That’s a drop of about $388,000 or 5.5% from last year’s approved budget of $6.8 million, according to the study.

Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Friday the proposed budget does not fund several positions that had been vacant for some time as the city, like law enforcement agencies across the state and country, is struggling to find qualified recruits.

“Openings we had in the current fiscal year weren’t funded going forward,” he said, adding that the department has 13 openings with eight of those positions not funded going into the next year.

“The consensus was that we wouldn’t necessarily be able to identify 13 candidates to hire,” the police chief said.

If qualified candidates are found, Kilcullen said, the city would look to find the funds to hire them.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Study shows more Vermont police budgets rising than falling .

Comments / 2

Related
VTDigger

Sarah McMillan: Universal meals and moving Vermont forward

We need to stop thinking about food programs as tangential to the education of our students and start funding them as an essential component of the larger educational institution, on the same footing with academic programs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah McMillan: Universal meals and moving Vermont forward.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
VTDigger

Vermont Conversation: Does Vermont need a Truth Commission?

“We’re trying to build something that represents the beginning of a longer conversation between those of us who are part of the system and the people that we’re needing to listen to during this process,” says Rep. Tom Stevens. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Does Vermont need a Truth Commission?.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Consumer Prices#Fairlee
VTDigger

Then Again: Vermont congressman targeted for ‘sedition’

The nation was girding for possible war with France and the Federalists would brook no dissent. To quash opposition, the Federalists had just passed the Alien and Sedition Acts, which created a raft of new punishable offenses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: Vermont congressman targeted for ‘sedition’.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
VTDigger

Gov. Scott said highly vaccinated schools should drop mask mandates. Some districts are going even further.

In at least half a dozen school districts around the state, officials have lifted or plan to lift mask mandates entirely — even if schools have not hit the 80% vaccination rate recommended by the Scott administration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Scott said highly vaccinated schools should drop mask mandates. Some districts are going even further..
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy