Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. We are under three weeks away from the trade deadline and two teams have emerged in the Western Conference. One we already know is the Colorado Avalanche as they are back on top of this week’s power rankings. The second is the red-hot Calgary Flames who continue to take the NHL by storm in the second half of the season. Outside the top team changing in the power rankings, there has also been some shakeup inside the top 10, with the Los Angeles Kings making their first appearance of the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO