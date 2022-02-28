ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

CDC lessens restrictions on masking guidelines

By Cody Butler
 6 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has loosened its masking guidelines. Its philosophy in determining whether to recommend face coverings has shifted, now focusing on risk.

The CDC is now looking at how much COVID is actually a risk within a community. You might now find mask restrictions lessened.

We are nearing the two-year mark since the World Health Organization declared the global pandemic and
masks have been with us for most of the ride.

“We’ve been dealing with a lot over the pandemic and I think the pandemic is finally reaching the point from a health perspective where we might be able to live without masks, hopefully,” said Craig Beavers, Scranton.

The CDC’s recommendations are reflecting towards that. Updating its recommendations with high, medium, and low levels per county.

Looking at a state map the CDC recommends high-level counties in orange to continue wearing masks in public, regardless of vaccination status. This would include public schools. Medium-level counties are in yellow. If you are at high risk for severe illness or if you are immunocompromised. Counties in green are free to wear a mask at your personal preference.

“I think for the most part as long as people are vaccinated and boosted and when they are in situations where I might be dangerous that they wear a mask if they choose to,” said Beavers.

The CDC’s guidance is shifting its determination. It will no longer look at cases as a sole factor but include caseloads, hospitalizations, and local hospital capacity.

“You know it’s coming to the time. I think it’s a lot different than we were last year, letting masks down because at this time a lot more of the population is vaccinated,” said Taran Coulter, Great Bend.

Because of the CDC’s updated masking guidance, starting Tuesday, Lackawanna County is making masks optional in all of its buildings.

Most of the county employees who have been working from home have returned in person. The county is also ending its pandemic emergency declaration as of Monday.

