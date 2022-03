The worldwide coronavirus death toll reached 6 million early Monday as the pandemic enters its third year, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. As of 5 a.m. EST Monday, the global death tally was 6,000,097, including 958,621 in the United States – more than any other country, the university reported. Brazil had the second-highest number of deaths with 652,438, followed by India with 515,102, Russia with 349,850 and Mexico with 319,859.

