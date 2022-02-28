Pogue Love! Outer Banks’ Chase and Madelyn Hold Hands in Season 3 First Look

Her journey, her way! Rebel Wilson has transformed herself since cementing her place as a dynamite presence in the Hollywood film industry. “I took something that was seen as a disadvantage — no one thinks if you’re fat that you’re going to be an actress and everyone’s going to love you — and turned it into a positive,” the Pitch Perfect star told Australia’s Daily Life in January 2015. “Bigger girls do better in comedy. I don’t know why. Maybe because people find it easier to laugh. It’s very hard to laugh at someone who’s very attractive, I think.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO