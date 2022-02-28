ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pogue Love! Outer Banks’ Chase and Madelyn Hold Hands in Season 3 First Look

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoguelandia is for lovers! Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s Outer Banks characters appear to be going strong in the first look at season 3. The actors, who play John B and Sarah Cameron, respectively, raised eyebrows after Netflix released two new promo photos on Monday, February 28. “Wouldn’t...

Madelyn Cline on Her Style and Future with Outer Banks: ‘There's Nothing That Could Change My Mind’

American Eagle had no idea the boon it had coming when Outer Banks arrived on Netflix in the summer of 2020. With its young, sunburned cast draped in muscle tanks, cropped camis, board shorts, and tattered denim as they sought treasure and true love along the North Carolina shore, the show epitomized the kind of beach-bum glow that's long been a staple of AE's spring and summer collections. Add in the serendipitous fact that all the real-life teens were locked indoors during a pandemic, longing for even a glimmer of that hazy summer laissez faire, and, well, the retailer was clever to catch on. Soon, American Eagle had claimed two of the show's stars, Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey, as brand ambassadors. Now, for its spring 2022 campaign—and as Outer Banks gears up for another season—the brand added a third: actress Madelyn Cline.
BEAUTY & FASHION

