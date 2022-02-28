ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. LaHood: We should be doing more to support Ukraine

By Curtis Koch
Rep. Darin LaHood from the 18th District joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he thinks “we either fight Putin now or we fight him later” and why he thinks we should be doing more to help Ukraine.

Darin Lahood
WORLD
