Rep. LaHood: We should be doing more to support Ukraine
Rep. Darin LaHood from the 18th District joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he thinks “we either fight Putin now or we fight him later” and why he thinks we should be doing more to help Ukraine.More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
