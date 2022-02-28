ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Denton County confirms 2 deaths, another 331 coronavirus cases

By Zaira Perez
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afX5w_0eRk3zOf00
Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif., vaccination site on March 5.   Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed Monday two more residents died due to COVID-19.

One was a woman in her 70s from an unincorporated part of southeast Denton County, and the second resident was a man in his 70s from Little Elm.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 45,327 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

— Staff report

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton drops mask mandate, hires city manager

Denton City Council members killed the city’s mask mandate and formally appointed its first female city manager Tuesday. In total, Denton residents were under a city mask mandate for less than seven months. The mandate’s current iteration was scheduled to expire on March 31, but City Council members unanimously...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
Denton Record-Chronicle

Diana Weitzel makes children, health care, transportation priorities in commissioner race

I am Diana Weitzel, and I am running for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2. Fighting hard is what I do. It’s time to make a difference in Denton County, and it’s time for positive change. As your commissioner, fighting to better the lives of our children, expanding health care and upgrading our transportation so that we can keep up with our growing population is exactly what I will do.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Elm#Dcph
Denton Record-Chronicle

Rob Altman stresses heart for service in bid for county commissioner Precinct 2 seat.

I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the next Denton County commissioner for Precinct 2 and would like your support. I firmly believe Texans can manage their own resources much better than government. For almost all my adult life, I have taken and lived out an oath to support and defend our United States Constitution. My life is one of service to others. I believe as Thomas Jefferson wrote to Uriah Forrest in 1787, that “the people … are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy