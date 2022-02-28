Denton County confirms 2 deaths, another 331 coronavirus cases

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif., vaccination site on March 5. Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed Monday two more residents died due to COVID-19.

One was a woman in her 70s from an unincorporated part of southeast Denton County, and the second resident was a man in his 70s from Little Elm.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 45,327 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

— Staff report