State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be limited to the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks in the Capitol building.

But as lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address amid the gravity of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they have mustered a rare and remarkable bipartisan resolve, determined to hold the U.S. and its allies together in the defense of a Western-oriented democracy.

When Biden stands in the House chamber Tuesday evening, trying to make good on what until now has been a faltering attempt to resolve the nation’s bitter divisions, he may find that the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin abroad has become the unexpected force pulling the U.S. political parties toward common purpose.

“I think you will see in the State of the Union, a strong bipartisan support for our president,” predicts Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally.

The turn of events is both stunning and fragile. Foreign policy has not been the kind of bipartisan draw it was during the past century when Congress and the White House worked together as the U.S dominated the global stage. Factions on the right and left have broken off, most definitively over the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, creating oddball political alliances in the U.S. and chiseling away at a shared mission.

The revival of a robust majority that’s largely supportive of Biden’s strategy toward Russia is even more striking because it is shaping up as one of the most significant rejections of Donald Trump’s embrace of Putin and the former president’s praise of Putin’s tactics as Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We’re all together at this point and we need to be together about what should be done,” said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Still, the State of the Union address may not be free of partisan antics, unfolding against the backdrop of a Congress deeply divided over many issues: a prime-time address to the nation, too tempting for lawmakers looking for attention.

This year is particularly fraught amid ongoing COVID restrictions and a Capitol still largely shuttered to the public. That’s due in part to safety concerns in the aftermath of the deadly Jan 6, 2021 assault by Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s election.

Tuesday’s gathering in the House chamber will be the first time since the pandemic outbreak in 2020 and last year’s attack on the Capitol that all members of the House and Senate are being invited to gather for what typically has been an annual event.

Masks will no longer be required, removing one source of friction for those lawmakers who had flouted the guidelines and risked being booted from the session for failing to comply — though COVID tests and social distancing measures will still be required

But the heavy metal security fence is back up around the Capitol complex, a bow to the “new normal”of threats from within America’s own electorate.

And it can’t be said that Republicans are fully pleased with Biden’s handling of the Ukraine war.

McConnell has been highly critical of the president’s runup to the crisis, calling the White House’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan last summer a sign of U.S. weakness that opened the door to Putin’s invasion.

Leading Republican lawmakers have derided what defense hawks view as Biden’s initial reluctance to impose sanctions to deter Putin’s advance on Ukraine. Others have criticized the White House climate change agenda as creating an energy policy that boosts Russian exports, including via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, now scrapped over the war.

“We all know what Putin wants, and he said so publicly: He wants to reconstitute the USSR and pull back in his orbit all the countries that were in it before,” said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. “This is a seminal moment.”

But even some of the Trump’s staunch supporters are parting ways with the former president after he called Putin’s invasion tactics “genius.”

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, who rallied with Trump supporters ahead of last year’s assault on the Capitol and has won Trump’s endorsement in the Alabama Senate primary, lambasted Putin’s invasion as “barbaric and evil.”

But in a nod to the non-interventionist strain that runs deep in both left and right flanks, Brooks added, “While Putin’s Ukrainian invasion and murders are heinous, this is first and foremost a problem for Western Europe to resolve.”

Congress will face tests ahead, starting with Biden’s request for at least $6.4 billion in supplemental funding to help Ukraine, which will require cooperation from both parties.

Said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.: “You have the Trump voices in there, obviously, you know, a big part of the Republican Party nationally, but at least so far on Capitol Hill, especially in the Senate, I think you’ve got an overall bipartisan consensus. “I hope it stays that way.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WDVM 25

Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a cease-fire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.
WDVM 25

Rep. Beyer on President Biden’s SOTU

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) discusses President Biden’s SOTU, the reactions in the House Chamber after outbursts by GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, U.S. lawmakers working together to send aid to Ukraine and Beyer’s views on President Biden’s plans to fight inflation. Watch […]
WDVM 25

‘Believe: The Barack Obama Story’ airing on DCW50

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Believe: The Barack Obama Story, the 2008 documentary directed by Thomas Hart, will air on WDCW this weekend. On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Rep. Beyer (D-VA) talks about his relationship with President Obama as an early campaign supporter, worked to help build the campaign, led the Obama transition at the […]
WDVM 25

New bill plans to ban Russian energy imports

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is calling for less dependency on foreign oil, specifically oil coming out of Russia. He introduced bipartisan legislation alongside 17 other senators called the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act. The bill would ban the U.S. from importing Russian crude oil, petroleum, and liquified natural gas or LNG, […]
WDVM 25

Arlington substitute teacher suspended for Ukraine comments

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools have suspended a substitute teacher after commenting about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. John Stanton, 65, made controversial statements voicing approval of the Russian President’s decision to invade Ukraine and telling middle school students to read Russian outlets. Stanton made the comments during an eighth-grade Spanish […]
WDVM 25

West Virginia Batman going to Poland to greet Ukrainian refugee children

Video Courtesy: John Mark Buckland CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Batman, as part of the H4H Foundation, will be working with local refugee support facilities to, “bring hope, empowerment and support,” to Ukrainian refugee children and their families in Poland. According to officials from Heroes 4 Higher, from Mar. 15 to Mar. 27, 2022, […]
WDVM 25

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris speaks at ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Selma, Ala. to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Bloody Sunday refers to the events of March 7, 1965, when Alabama State Troopers attacked unarmed marchers, including John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Images of the events galvanized the American public and […]
WDVM 25

Truckers protest against COVID mandates

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a mission worth driving hundreds — and even thousands — of miles for. Truckers representing “the People’s Convoy” gathered in Hagerstown on Friday, the group’s last stop before heading to Washington, D.C. Their main goal: To fight against vaccine and masking mandates in the United States. Although, many of the […]
