Steven M. Sipple: You want energy? Ask Mickey Joseph about his WRs playing special teams

Nebraska lost three veteran starters from its 2021 secondary. Safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt became staple players in the program.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is oftentimes loath to single out players during news conferences because he knows what typically comes next: Overreaction. On the first day of spring ball, he not surprisingly said that Garrett Nelson was doing “an unbelievable job” in the leadership department and then fielded a question about budding leaders on the offensive side.
When Zavier Betts trots onto the field in any Big Ten football stadium, he's apt to attract double-takes from onlookers.
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
Nebraska is a dangerous team right now. Some will snicker at that. Deep down, they know it’s true. Yes, absolutely, Fred Hoiberg leads a Nebraska men’s basketball team that’s capable of putting a scare into 10th-ranked Wisconsin on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Huskers...
The first Arizona spring football practice looked different. Not in the “bigger, faster, stronger” sense, although there was definitely some of that. What was notable about Practice No. 1 of Year No. 2 under Jedd Fisch was the absence of screwups. Wednesday’s workout featured few, if any, mishandled snaps, incorrect alignments or false starts.
A blazing 40-yard dash highlighted Troy Andersen’s performance at the NFL scouting combine. Andersen, a former two-way star at Montana State, topped all linebackers with a 40 time of 4.42 seconds Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That result in the combine’s flagship event, combined with strong numbers in other workouts, could move Andersen up NFL Draft boards.
LARAMIE – It’s Chad Muma’s turn to be poked and prodded at the NFL Scouting Combine. Wyoming’s latest high-end linebacker prospect went through medical examinations and interviews with the media and teams Friday.
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
Missouri baseball extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Tarleton State 11-6 to sweep the series. The Tigers scored three or more runs in each of the first three innings despite tinkering with their lineup. With the series secured after Saturday's win, Missouri (9-1) changed its lineup to give...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73 Sunday. Davis was hurt when he was...
Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is transferring to LSU football to help kickoff the Brian Kelly era with a giant QB competition. The LSU quarterback room has experienced twists and turns of the last few months but the biggest was apparently yet to come. On Sunday, Pete Thamel of...
Maybe it was divine intervention. After Missouri softball swept its Saturday doubleheader, coach Larissa Anderson was unsure who she would start in the circle Sunday. At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Anderson said she was leaning toward Emma Nichols, but she added an important caveat.
During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
