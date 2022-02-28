3 recent physician kickback suits totaling $300M+

Doximity users who met U.S. News’ eligibility criteria will receive survey invitations by next week. The annual U.S. News physician survey, which captures specialists’ expert opinions on which hospitals provide high-quality referral care in their specialty, began today. As we do each year, our first wave of invitations was emailed to a randomly selected 10-percent subset of the eligible physicians who are users of Doximity. We start with a 10-percent subset to ensure that there are no issues with rollout before we send invitations to the entire eligible population. All other survey-eligible Doximity users who have not yet received an invitation by email can expect to get one by the end of next week, Friday, February 25. The survey will continue into March, and reminder emails will be sent to physicians who do not respond initially.

