3 recent physician kickback suits totaling $300M+

By Patsy Newitt
 2 days ago

Three kickback suits involving physicians have been settled in the last month, according to the Justice Department, totaling more than $300 million. 1. A Texas physician pleaded guilty to accepting illegal kickbacks from a compounding pharmacy Feb. 16. Jerry May Keepers, MD, 68, admitted he wrote...

Doctor Pleads Guilty to Accepting Illegal Kickback Payment in Return for Writing Prescriptions for Compounded Drugs

A doctor licensed in the states of Oklahoma and Texas pleaded guilty Wednesday for writing and referring compounded drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jerry May Keepers, 68, of Kingwood, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting and receiving heath care kickback....
Some physicians take issue with patient surveys because they're often outdated and may not always be a true representation of physicians' practice behavior, Medscape reported Jan. 19. "The surveys may be equally applied as attempts to praise a worthy or popular provider as they may be an angry attempt at...
Two Laredo doctors indicted in $300M health care fraud

A total of 10 people have been indicted on allegations of participating in a $300 million health care fraud, with two Laredo doctors accused of accepting a combined $700,000 in kickbacks, according to court documents. The U.S. Attorney’s Office out of the Northern District of Texas identified the Laredo doctors...
