Science

Transient measurement of phononic states with covariance-based stochastic spectroscopy

By Giorgia Sparapassi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe present a novel approach to transient Raman spectroscopy, which combines stochastic probe pulses and a covariance-based detection to measure stimulated Raman signals in alpha-quartz. A coherent broadband pump is used to simultaneously impulsively excite a range of different phonon modes, and the phase, amplitude, and energy of each mode are...

Quantitative NMR (qNMR) spectroscopy based investigation of the absolute content, stability and isomerization of 25-hydroxyvitamin D2/D3 and 24(R),25-dihydroxyvitamin D2 in solution phase

Vitamin D is an important parameter, in serum/plasma based diagnostic analysis, for the determination of optimal regulation of calcium and phosphate homeostases in the human body, vital for the monitoring/progression of osteomalacia and rickets. Particularly, the quantification of 25-hydroxyvitamin D2, 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 and 24R,25-dihydroxyvitamin D in blood is an excellent indicator for the vitamin D status of a patient. For this purpose, LC"“MS/MS methods, based on appropriate vitamin D reference standards, are considered to be 'gold standard' for such measurements. We have utilized quantitative NMR spectroscopy to determine the absolute content of these molecules, available as non-certified chemicals, and have determined the stability of these callibrators in borderline polar solvents at room temperature. We have observed significant isomerization of the analytes, which can play a big role in quantification of these analytes by hyphenated LC and GC analytical techniques. Appropriate explanations are given for the observation of new impurities with time in solution phase. The spin system selected for quantitation was determined using relevant 1D and 2D NMR pulse sequences. The advantage of the qNMR approach is that it is based on the quantification of atoms rather than molecular properties (e.g., quantitation by LC/UV, GC, etc.). Since the signals in an NMR spectrum are different nuclear spin-systems dispersed precisely in a magnetic environment, with the intensity being directly proportional to the amount of a particular type of nuclear spin, this technique delivers unparalleled information about the chemical structure and the absolute content.
Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
Detecting organics with Deep UV Raman and fluorescence spectroscopy

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Rocks are time-capsules, storing organic compounds from eras long past. Some of these organic materials are formed abiotically, whereas others are biosignatures left by ancient life. Most biosignature quantification and identification methods are destructive bulk extractions. Key information about specific organic"“mineral associations is lost, which could have been used to constrain organic compound formation mechanisms. In the case of modern microbial systems, the pattern of microbe"“mineral colonization can help elucidate community metabolisms and dynamics.
A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
Imaging of isotope diffusion using atomic-scale vibrational spectroscopy

The spatial resolutions of even the most sensitive isotope analysis techniques based on light or ion probes are limited to a few hundred nanometres. Although vibrational spectroscopy using electron probes has achieved higher spatial resolution1,2,3, the detection of isotopes at the atomic level4 has been challenging so far. Here we show the unambiguous isotopic imaging of 12C carbon atoms embedded in 13C graphene and the monitoring of their self-diffusion via atomic-level vibrational spectroscopy. We first grow a domain of 12C carbon atoms in a pre-existing crack of 13C graphene, which is then annealed at 600"‰degrees Celsius for several hours. Using scanning transmission electron microscopy"“electron energy loss spectroscopy, we obtain an isotope map that confirms the segregation of 12C atoms that diffused rapidly. The map also indicates that the graphene layer becomes isotopically homogeneous over 100-nanometre regions after 2 hours. Our results demonstrate the high mobility of carbon atoms during growth and annealing via self-diffusion. This imaging technique can provide a fundamental methodology for nanoisotope engineering and monitoring, which will aid in the creation of isotope labels and tracing at the nanoscale.
Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
Isotopes tracked on a sub-nanometre scale using electron spectroscopy

Measurements of atomic vibrations can now identify chemical isotopes on a sub-nanometre scale in an electron microscope. An innovative approach makes use of this resolution to build and track isotopic domains. Jordan A. Hachtel is at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37831, USA. The isotopes of an atom...
Tests of generalizability can diversify psychology and improve theories

Diversifying psychology is fundamental to good science. Tests of generalizability using diverse samples can inform and constrain theories, leading to scientific progress and cumulative knowledge. Psychological scientists and the samples they use tend to be white and Western1. In the top psychology journals, only 11% of the world's countries are...
