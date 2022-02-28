ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Salvation Army to build community center in new building

By Rivers Upchurch
 6 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After 83 years on South Fayette Street, the Salvation Army in Beckley is headed to a new home.

The Salvation Army will be moving to 2871 Robert C. Byrd Drive near Uptown Beckley.

The new building was made possible through a six million dollar donation from the CARES act, signed by Governor Jim Justice.

Major Ronald Mott said he found out they received the funding on Christmas Eve, and it was the best present he could have asked for.

“I said pinch me. Let me know that this is actually happening. And then when I went up to the state capitol to pick up the check, and I actually held it in my hands, that’s when it hit me that this is going to happen,” said Major Mott.

The Salvation Army’s new building will operate as a community center. Mott said he hopes the Salvation Army can become a fun place for kids to come after school where they can work and play.

“We’re going to be doing with the kids some tutoring, some after school stuff,” Mott told 59News. “And then we’re going to have league play in basketball and volleyball. And something that they’ve just started or I just found out about is pickleball. So we’re going to have two pickleball courts.”

However, Mott also wants to emphasize that the new center won’t just be for kids, it will also have a chapel, classrooms, conference rooms, and a walking track where anyone can come exercise.

“Somebody’s always in the gym so if they happen to slip or fall or whatever there’s going to be somebody there,” said Mott. “And it’s also air conditioned and heated. So, there will be no excuse why they don’t come and walk around the gym in a safe environment.”

Governor Justice is expected to be in attendance when the Salvation Army breaks ground on the new location next week.

WVNS

Chocolate Festival plans return for 2022

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A popular festival is returning to Downtown Lewisburg this year. The Chocolate Festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but the United Way of Greenbrier Valley says it is back and better than ever. Tickets from 2020 will be honored at this year’s festival. Executive Director for […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County woman named Hometown Hero

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — ‘West Virginia Can’t Wait’ is honoring 40 people across the Mountain State deemed change makers and community leaders. One of those honored is Kayla McCoy. McCoy serves on the Greenbrier Valley Pride Board of Directors and was recognized for her work in community outreach and advocacy. “Advocacy and community organizing can […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Justice appoints Brett McMillion as Director of the WVDNR

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today, March 4, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will be under the guidance of Director Brett McMillion. Former director of the WVDNR Steve McDaniel announced his retirement and his transition to a advisory role earlier this year. Justice has since evaluated countless potential […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Covid and business: two years later

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It has been nearly two years since COVID-19, an unprecedented virus, caused the nation to come to a standstill. In the past 730 days, businesses shut their doors and reopened, and terms like masks, exposure, vaccines, and quarantine became regular words in our vocabulary. COVID-19 took the world by storm in March 2020, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

