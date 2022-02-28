ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Petoskey Band Teacher to Resign, Two Others Return to Classes

By Kevin Hodge
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QF0VK_0eRk1kKa00

Two out of three band teachers at Petoskey High School have returned to work following an investigation.

It was alleged that one of the teachers was publicly intoxicated at a school sponsored event.

The third band teacher, Patrick Ryan, will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.

He has effectively resigned, ending his career with Petoskey Schools at the end of the year.

According to Petoskey Superintendent Chris Parker, when staff comes under investigation regarding school safety, they take it very seriously and make sure to do thorough investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukraine rejects Russian offer to let civilians flee its assault — to Russia

Ukraine dismissed Russian promises to let civilians flee its forces' assault on major cities Monday after Moscow offered humanitarian corridors that led to Russia itself or its close ally Belarus. Russia announced a cease-fire and said it was offering routes for safe passage out of the capital Kyiv, the southern...
POLITICS
The Hill

7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
DES MOINES, IA
NBC News

U.S. crude oil briefly tops $130 a barrel, a 13-year-high

U.S. crude oil surged more than 7 percent in Sunday evening trade as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark,...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Petoskey, MI
Petoskey, MI
Education
Reuters

Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospects poor: Bennett

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the government's good relations...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Highschool#Petoskey High School#Petoskey Schools
FOXBusiness

Russia-Ukraine: Gas prices top $4 per gallon for first time since 2008

The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline crossed the $4 mark for the first time since 2008 on Sunday, up almost 50 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine less than two weeks ago. The national average, which hit $4.009 on Sunday, according to AAA, is about 10...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy