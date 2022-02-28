Petoskey Band Teacher to Resign, Two Others Return to Classes

Two out of three band teachers at Petoskey High School have returned to work following an investigation.

It was alleged that one of the teachers was publicly intoxicated at a school sponsored event.

The third band teacher, Patrick Ryan, will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.

He has effectively resigned, ending his career with Petoskey Schools at the end of the year.

According to Petoskey Superintendent Chris Parker, when staff comes under investigation regarding school safety, they take it very seriously and make sure to do thorough investigations.