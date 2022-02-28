ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Surgery Partners earnings jump 32%: 7 notes

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners' adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization jumped 32.3 percent in 2021 over the prior year period, to $339.6 million. Here are six more updates from the company's...

www.beckersasc.com

WWD

Target Goes Big With $1.5 Billion Profit in Q4

Click here to read the full article. Target Corp. continued to charge ahead in the fourth quarter — and is looking to keep much of its momentum as the consumer response to COVID-19 evolves.  The retailer’s net profits increased 11.9 percent to $1.5 billion, or $3.21 a diluted share, from $1.4 billion, or $2.73, in 2020. Sales for the three months ended Jan. 29 rose 9.4 percent to $30.6 billion from $28 billion a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share tallied $3.19, easily beating the $2.86 analysts projected. More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe...
Benzinga

Recap: Viper Energy Partners Q4 Earnings

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viper Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 63.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $89.46 million from...
Miami Herald

Westlake Chemical Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) on Tuesday reported net income of $29.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. The ethylene producer posted revenue of $330.5 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $82.5 million,...
Benzinga

Vinci Partners Inv: Q4 Earnings Insights

Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vinci Partners Inv beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $1.20 million from...
#Surgery Partners
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
Axios

There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
Seekingalpha.com

Western Midstream Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results The Q4 earnings results are expected after the market closes for trading on February 23, 2022. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $741.4M (+14.5% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, WES...
Benzinga

Recap: Crestwood Equity Partners Q4 Earnings

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crestwood Equity Partners beat estimated earnings by 132.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $725.50 million from...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Enviva Partners's Earnings

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Enviva Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26. Enviva Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MarketWatch

Visteon shares jump 2% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Visteon Corp. shares rose 2% premarket Thursday, after the cockpit electronics company blew past estimates for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $31 million, or $1.09 a share, for the quarter, up from $18 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales were flat at $786 million compared with $787 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 8 cents and sales of $661 million. The sales performance was driven by the ramp up of recently launched products and favorable pricing, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said in a statement. The company won $5.1 billion of new business in 2021, after launching 17 new products in the fourth quarter to bring the total to 43 for 2021. "In 2022, we anticipate we will grow sales, expand margins, and increase adjusted free cash flow generation driven by continued market out-performance of our next-generation products," Chief Executive Sachin Lawande said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 sales to range from $3.15 to $3.35 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.19 billion. Shares have fallen 23% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.8%.
Seekingalpha.com

GSE Systems secures convertible note funding with Lind Partners

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stated Monday that it has signed a $5M funding agreement with Lind Global Partners II, LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners. The investment is in the form of a $5,750,000 convertible senior note with a 24-month maturity, 0% annual interest rate and is convertible into GSE Systems common shares at a fixed conversion price of $1.94. That compares to stock's last close of $1.31.
Seekingalpha.com

MercadoLibre: Q4 Earnings, Shares Jump On Strong Report

MercadoLibre's revenue growth rates delight investors, stock rallies after hours. MercadoLibre (MELI) put out a strong report that saw its Q4 2021 revenues jump 74% y/y. As we go through and analyze the good and bad points, as well as, focusing on its free cash flow profile, there's a lot to like here.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Green Brick Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. Green Brick Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
