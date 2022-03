In this analysis of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), we attributed the loss in its market share to Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) due to the lack of presence in the fast-growing IVD (in vitro diagnostics) market. We also highlighted the company’s high-growth diabetes segment losing its competitive advantage with the introduction of Abbott-backed Bigfoot Biomedical product which is compatible with most brands. Additionally, we analyzed the divestiture of the Patient Monitoring & Recovery Division positively impacting its gross margins in the future. Lastly, our analysis also covers the potential revenue generated through the entry into the high-growth robotic surgery market with its Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery system. For the valuation, we applied a DCF analysis and derived a Buy rating for the company.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO