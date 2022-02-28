ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Funding Russia’s war and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n70v2_0eRk0aXX00
After shutting down its nuclear reactors, Germany became dependent on Russia for natural gas and oil. REUTERS

Energy desk: Funding Russia’s War

“The focus on ‘green’ energy has left the West increasingly dependent on Russian energy,” laments National Review’s John Fund. The “Biden administration is infested with devotees of green energy who are hostile to the fossil fuels we urgently need right now. So too is the European Union.” Thanks to this president, last year America “imported more gasoline and other refined petroleum products from Russia than from any other country,” a fifth of all gas imports. “Germany, after shutting down its nuclear reactors, became dependent on Russia for 50% of its natural gas and 41% of its oil.” The West made Vladimir Putin’s plot “to undermine and eventually invade Ukraine” easier “by pursuing energy policies that transferred billions of dollars to Moscow’s coffers while pursuing misguided ‘Green New Deal’ policies.”

Liberal: Putin’s Test for the West

“History, we are told, repeats and rhymes,” recalls Steve Israel at The Hill. “Now the aphorism strikes in Ukraine, in missiles streaking across skies, in the rumble of tanks. It is either historical coincidence or a reflection of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s pathology that his invasion of Ukraine occurs three weeks before the 83rd anniversary of Hitler’s invasion of Czechoslovakia.” That “was a naked, unprovoked, unjustified land grab, a savage conquest. No different than today’s military operations in Ukraine.” Also echoing Hitler, “Putin believes it is his destiny to reconstitute the former Soviet Union, to reclaim by coercion and killing the proxy states lost to democracy.” The question now: “Will the West repeat our own history of appeasement or resistance?”

Neocon: Find Vlad an Off-Ramp

“In one breathtakingly foolish maneuver, Putin has demonstrated the limits of Russian military capabilities and birthed into existence a new European political covenant of the sort that Western hawks have spent decades unsuccessfully advocating,” notes Commentary’s Noah Rothman. He’s “left Russia politically isolated, economically devastated and militarily boxed in.” But: “As much as these conditions are of material benefit to the West, they are also extremely dangerous” as Russia may try “to escalate the conflict in order to deescalate it.” Ukraine “cannot be sacrificed,” but “the Russian regime also needs a soft place to land.” It’s “a hard pill to swallow,” but the world must avoid “an infinitely more terrible set of circumstances.”

From the right: Germany Wakes Up

“Putin’s bloody assault on Ukraine is opening many eyes, and perhaps the biggest awakening is in Germany,” argue The Wall Street Journal’s editors. This “epiphany in German defense and foreign policy” includes “a reversal of Berlin’s policy since World War II of not supplying lethal weapons,” agreeing to SWIFT sanctions of some Russian banks, “stepping back from its decades-long entente with Moscow,” “going all-in on NATO” and hiking defense spending. Chancellor Olaf Scholz “also connected energy policy to security, warning that the country can no longer treat energy solely as a question of the domestic economy or climate change.”

Libertarian: From ‘Two Weeks’ to Two Years

“The goal posts on pandemic policy haven’t just been shifted,” snarks Matt Welch at Reason. “They’ve been uprooted, hitched to a helicopter and transported to a different county.” Two years ago, then-President Donald Trump promised that “focused action” would help “turn the corner [on COVID] and turn it quickly” — but with “800,000 dead Americans . . . no such corners were ever turned.” What came after Trump’s “naive and prematurely optimistic projections” was “no less cruel”: “a zig-zagging series of arbitrary and far-reaching edicts” on masks, vaccines and lockdowns. And while President Joe Biden “was supposed to bring more scientific rigor into the building . . . [CDC chief Rochelle] Walensky has repeatedly massaged research findings to fit her policy desires,” so that schools in heavily Democratic districts . . . preemptively responded to the Omicron surge” with remote-only learning. Turns out it’s always “just a few more weeks to stop the spread. Or months. Or years.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Israel
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Fund
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ukraine#Russian#National Review#The European Union#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy