Before Giants general manager Joe Schoen can even begin talking about trades or free agency, he's going to need to clear salary cap space--and a lot of it. The Giants, according to Over the Cap, are currently listed as being $24,779,036 in the red in effective cap space (what they need to fit under the Top 51 rule that begins on March 16, the first day of the new league year, and are $12,204,020 in the red in total cap space.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO