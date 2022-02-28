2 Nebraska practices opening ASCs this year

Russia's military on Friday once again advanced toward a nuclear plant in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine's nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News. The report comes just one day after Russian...
Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
Former Vice President Mike Pence told some of the Republican Party's top donors on Friday night that the party cannot offer any support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, drawing a contrast with former President Trump, who called Putin "smart" and "savvy" during an interview last week. "There is no room...
Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
North Korea on Saturday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbors' militaries, apparently extending its streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a single launch of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a buoyant sign for the U.S. economy, businesses stepped up their hiring last month as omicron faded and more Americans ventured out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation. Employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since...
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday defended calling for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be the quickest way to end the war in Ukraine. In an interview on Fox News' "Fox and Friends," Graham said he hopes someone in Russia will understand that...
