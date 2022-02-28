Lincoln woman honored with national award

Ukraine dismissed Russian promises to let civilians flee its forces' assault on major cities Monday after Moscow offered humanitarian corridors that led to Russia itself or its close ally Belarus. Russia announced a cease-fire and said it was offering routes for safe passage out of the capital Kyiv, the southern...
Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.
U.S. crude oil surged more than 7 percent in Sunday evening trade as the market continued to react to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a ban on Russian oil and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark,...
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife has posted to Instagram about the Phoenix Mercury player's detention in Russia. Griner was detained after Russian officials said they found vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The offense could carry up to 10 years...
Two intruders drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews Sunday night, at least one of which was armed, according to officials. One of the intruders was arrested without injury, while another was still being sought as of 10 p.m. “We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended...
Washington — Senior American officials are in Venezuela this weekend to meet with the government of Nicolás Maduro, whose authoritarian rule of the oil-producing country has meant no formal diplomatic relations between the two countries since 2019. The visit is yet another example of a geopolitical shift underway...
JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the government's good relations...
The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline crossed the $4 mark for the first time since 2008 on Sunday, up almost 50 cents since Russia invaded Ukraine less than two weeks ago. The national average, which hit $4.009 on Sunday, according to AAA, is about 10...
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
Comments / 0