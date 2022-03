It’s always a terrifying feeling whenever an officer pulls you over. As soon as you see the red and blue flashing lights, your heart starts racing, and you start wondering if the officer is going to issue you an expensive citation, or let you off with just a warning. However, one North Texas sheriff's department would rather provide financial assistance to motorists with vehicle safety violations, rather than issuing fines.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO