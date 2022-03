Once again, what could be the state’s first on-shore wind farm is searching for a buyer of the renewable energy it will produce. Apex Clean Energy, which plans to build 14 giant wind turbines atop North Mountain in Botetourt County, signed a power purchase agreement with Dominion Energy in late 2019. Dominion had intended to buy the electricity and then sell it to Virginia to help the state meet its clean energy goals.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO