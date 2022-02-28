C&S Wholesale Brings Back 11 Grand Union Stores

For a while, it seemed as if the retail situation on the Upper West Side couldn’t get any worse. Pharmacies and bank branches were hogging such huge swaths of the once-varied streetscape that, in an attempt to liven things up, the City Council passed a bill requiring at least 50 percent of a store’s street-level walls to be transparent. Watching customers queue up for an ATM is, if not exactly interesting, at least better than staring at a dead wall. But then the pharmacies and bank branches started closing, an alarming development even for the people who hated them. “It has nothing to do with liking or hating chain stores!” read one comment on a recent West Side Rag story. “Chain stores are all we had left, so when they are gone there’s nothing left!” As it turns out, this was a shade too optimistic. What came next — dark stores, those spaces used by grocery-delivery apps as warehouses and aren’t open to the public — is, from the standpoint of a streetscape, worse than nothing.

