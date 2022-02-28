ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C&S Wholesale Brings Back 11 Grand Union Stores

By Diane Adam
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers said it's bringing 11 Grand Union supermarkets back to shoppers in New York State and Vermont. GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers, will operate the stores. Last summer, C&S Wholesale Grocers entered into an agreement to buy Piggly Wiggly Midwest, which has operated...

