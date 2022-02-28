Section IV Placers at NYS Individual Wrestling Championships

Wrapping up with a look at the Section IV wrestlers who placed at the New York individual wrestling state championships this weekend.

In Division I, Section IV had 3 wrestlers place. In the 102 weight class, Ryan Ferrara of Chenango Forks finished 2nd, while Tyler Ferrara won the 126 class, capping off an undefeated season.

Ithaca’s George Oroudjov finished 2nd in the 138 weight class.

On to Division II and plenty of Section IV placers here. Darren Florance of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville is the 102 champion, also finishing unbeaten this season.

In the 110 weight class, Jayden Duncanson of Tioga placed 3rd, Caleb Cole of Unatego/Unadilla Valley 4th, and Aiden Shufelt of Groton 5th.

Gianni Silvestri of Tioga won the 118 title, while Chenango Valley’s Trevor Cortright finished 5th.

Also finishing 5th was Tyler Roe of Tioga in the 126 division.

At 132, Caden Bellis of Tioga finished 2nd.

Tioga’s Donavan Smith placed 2nd and Brady Smith of Norwich placed 7th at 145.

Ousmane Duncanson of Tioga won the 152 class.

At 160, Mason McCombs of Windsor placed 4th while Emmett Wood of Tioga placed 7th.

Strong finish for Windsor as Dominick Weaver placed 4th at 172, Gabriel Monroe won the 189 class, and Garrett Bidwell placed 6th at 215.

