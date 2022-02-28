ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Rise honors Black History Month

By Scott Bremner
 6 days ago

There is a flurry of activity around the area as schools and groups bring Black History Month to a close.

At the Erie Rise Academy, one ceremony honors those who have gone before, both living and dead.

Dasanar Craig and Unique Russell share more than just the Rise Academy. They share a belief that their lives will be better thanks to the contributions of those who have gone before.

Erie leaders announce Black History Month celebrations

“It shows a lot of what our own people fought for, what we deserve, to have as humans in equal rights,” said Dasanar Craig, Rise Academy Student.

“If you don’t know how society has changed in the years about your past, how are you going to know how society is today,” said Unique Russell, Rise Academy Student.

This program wraps up Black History Month, honoring legends such as Dr. King, but also four living members of Erie’s community who continue to set the example for students like Desanar and Unique.

“They need to see more examples of people who look like them from the classroom, from the administration, business, science and technology, so they can accomplish what they can dream they can do,” said Homer Smith, Erie Rise Academy.

Library employee honored for Black History Month contributions

Because of those, past and present, who have gone before.

The four living honorees are County Council Member Andre Horton, Dr. Andrea Jeffress, Dr. Vernon Dobbs and Attorney Larry Meredith.


