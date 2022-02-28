ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Should Seriously Consider Buying Out Kent Bazemore

By Brook Smith
 2 days ago
The Lakers are going to want some roster flexibility in the coming weeks. Since they decided to stand still at the trade deadline this month, they're left with looking at the buyout market. And cutting ties with guys currently on their roster will help to free up space should a name arise.

One name to keep an eye on is Kent Bazemore. He got the start in the first 13 games of the Lakers season, and he was supposed to be a big part of the scheme. But since those 13 starts, he has been out of Frank Vogel's rotations.

Yes, he offers speed and defensive tenacity at the wing, which the Lakers need. But his inability to hit shots has made him a one-way player. He's hitting just 33 percent of his shots from the field and his long-range has also taken a significant dip.

Bazemore has a $2.4 million salary for this year that comes off of the books at the end of the season. The Lakers were already reportedly interested in getting him out of Los Angeles before the deadline, possibly in preparation for a move.

DeAndre Jordan was another name brought up around that time with Bazemore. But an injury to Anthony Davis means the Lakers do need depth at center, and that might have bought DJ more time in Los Angeles.

Bazemore could also be pushing for a change of scenery. He was excited to come to the Lakers, but things just haven't worked out and he's been relegated to a very low-minutes role. He's averaging just 6 minutes per game since the start of 2022.

