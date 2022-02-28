ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Victoria County Monday

By Don Brubaker
 6 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Public Health department said there are seven new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday.

There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. 16,003 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

Victoria County has had 16,402 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports 400 people in Victoria County have died from this disease.

The health department tells us that since June 24, 74.78% of the new COVID-19 cases in the county are among the unvaccinated.

