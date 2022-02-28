Mavericks Erase Deficit, Top Warriors

Russell Westbrook has had a frustrating season, and that frustration may have finally gotten the better of him during his team’s latest loss. The Los Angeles Lakers guard came under fire on Twitter for a play from Thursday’s defeat to the LA Clippers. Westbrook just had his shot blocked by Clippers center Ivica Zubac in the third quarter and was running the floor behind Zubac the other way. Suddenly, Zubac fell to the deck pretty hard. It appeared that Westbrook may have intentionally tripped him from behind.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO