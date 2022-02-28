ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks Erase Deficit, Top Warriors

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mavericks erased a 21-point second-half deficit to stun the Warriors 107-101 in...

woai.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Andrew Wiggins
NHL

Recap: Stars erase multi-goal deficit in thrilling 4-3 victory vs. Kings

DALLAS -- This game can change in the blink of an eye, and the Stars on Wednesday proved how quickly that can happen. In a span of 5:34 in the late stages of the second period, the Stars scored three unanswered goals to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead, a score that held until the final buzzer sounded, giving them an enormous victory over the LA Kings at American Airlines Center.
NHL
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Warriors#Golden State
lootpress.com

Girls Basketball: Patriots erase late deficit, conquer Spartans in OT

Fairlea – For 31 minutes George Washington struggled to find much offense outside of what sophomore Finley Lohan could provide. But with their season and a state tournament berth on the line, her teammates answered. Trailing by five with just over a minute left, Kierstyn Fore canned a corner...
FAIRLEA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has weighed in on the news surrounding wide receiver Amari Cooper. It sounds like Cooper has played his last game in Dallas. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are likely to trade or release the Pro Bowl wide receiver, who’s due a lot of money in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Victor Oladipo news

The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook under fire for allegedly tripping Clippers center

Russell Westbrook has had a frustrating season, and that frustration may have finally gotten the better of him during his team’s latest loss. The Los Angeles Lakers guard came under fire on Twitter for a play from Thursday’s defeat to the LA Clippers. Westbrook just had his shot blocked by Clippers center Ivica Zubac in the third quarter and was running the floor behind Zubac the other way. Suddenly, Zubac fell to the deck pretty hard. It appeared that Westbrook may have intentionally tripped him from behind.
NBA
The Spun

Monday Night Football Loses Analyst: NFL World Reacts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson makes huge move that will please Pelicans fans

CJ McCollum’s arrival has rejuvenated the New Orleans Pelicans and it appears they could potentially be getting another boost when the play-in tournament arrives. Zion Williamson, who has been dealing with a lingering foot injury, is returning to NOLA after doing more rehab in Portland and will be cleared to continue basketball activities.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy