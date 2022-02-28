Jill Biden accidentally introduces Kamala as 'president of the United States' at Black history event where she recounts the second couple dancing to DJ D-Nice during quarantine – before adding: 'I can't say the same of Joe'

First lady Jill Biden accidentally introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as 'president of the United States' at a Black History Month event at the White House Monday.

The first lady made the flub in a speech where she saluted Harris as a 'partner to Joe' and made reference to her role as the first black vice president.

'Ladies and gentlemen, the president of – the vice president of the United States,' the first lady said, drawing instant laughs when she corrected herself. Among those seen guffawing were the president himself.

She also had a joke her husband's expense when praising DJ D-Nice, who was at the event in the East Room.

She credited him and his Club Quarantine for bringing us 'so much joy during the dark moments' of the pandemic.

'Before we came out Kamala and Doug were saying how many times they were in their apartment and they were dancing together in a party of two. I can't say the same of Joe – party of one,' she said, earning laughs from a room packed with dignitaries.

The president referenced the quip in his own remarks.

'My name is Joe Biden, I'm Jill Biden's husband, and you probably figured out I can't dance,' he quipped.

The first lady celebrated 'a history as beautiful and diverse as our nation,' at packed event that took on the feel of pre-pandemic White House celebrations, just a day White House mask restrictions are set to be lifted.

It was the first in-person Black history month event, and was attended by Rev. Jesse Jackson, MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus including Reps. James C. Clyburn (D-S.C.), 'squad' member Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others.

The first lady wore a mask with yellow sunflower, the flower of Ukraine, in a statement of solidarity.

Harris praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's Supreme Court nominee, as someone who would make a 'phenomenal justice.'

'Elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want. And in this case, they got what they asked for,' she said to applause. 'I went off script a little bit,' she added.

President Biden pointed to the political power of the civil rights community, adding: 'I understand as they say who brung me to the dance.' He referenced passing over Rep. James Clyburn's preferred Supreme Court pick

The president was the first out of his seat to cheer for introducer Cateo Hilton, a student and junior mentor from Delaware State University, a historically black college in Biden's home state.

He pointed out that there are 'a number of African Americans in high places' in his administration – including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was on hand with other cabinet members and advisors.

He pointed to the political power of the civil rights community, adding: 'I understand as they say who brung me to the dance.'

He also acknowledged Clyburn, even after failing to select his preferred choice for the Supreme Court – although he noted he nominated her to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Biden called Judge Jackson an 'incredible woman.'

'I can tell you Jim -- Jim supported all the nominees. But the one he most supported ... I've already nominated her to be on the Circuit Court of Appeals, the second highest court in the land,' earning applause at his reference to District Court Judge Michelle Childs, whom Clyburn publicly backed.

'Black history is American history,' said Biden. 'Black culture is American culture,' Biden said during his remarks.