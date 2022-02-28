ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jill Biden accidentally introduces Kamala as 'president of the United States' at Black history event where she recounts the second couple dancing to DJ D-Nice during quarantine – before adding: 'I can't say the same of Joe'

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

First lady Jill Biden accidentally introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as 'president of the United States' at a Black History Month event at the White House Monday.

The first lady made the flub in a speech where she saluted Harris as a 'partner to Joe' and made reference to her role as the first black vice president.

'Ladies and gentlemen, the president of – the vice president of the United States,' the first lady said, drawing instant laughs when she corrected herself. Among those seen guffawing were the president himself.

She also had a joke her husband's expense when praising DJ D-Nice, who was at the event in the East Room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcVXF_0eRjwegN00
'Ladies and gentlemen, the president of – the vice president of the United States,' said first lady Jill Biden when introducing Vice President Kamala Harris at a White House Black History Month event

She credited him and his Club Quarantine for bringing us 'so much joy during the dark moments' of the pandemic.

'Before we came out Kamala and Doug were saying how many times they were in their apartment and they were dancing together in a party of two. I can't say the same of Joe – party of one,' she said, earning laughs from a room packed with dignitaries.

The president referenced the quip in his own remarks.

'My name is Joe Biden, I'm Jill Biden's husband, and you probably figured out I can't dance,' he quipped.

The first lady celebrated 'a history as beautiful and diverse as our nation,' at packed event that took on the feel of pre-pandemic White House celebrations, just a day White House mask restrictions are set to be lifted.

It was the first in-person Black history month event, and was attended by Rev. Jesse Jackson, MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus including Reps. James C. Clyburn (D-S.C.), 'squad' member Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others.

The first lady wore a mask with yellow sunflower, the flower of Ukraine, in a statement of solidarity.

Harris praised Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's Supreme Court nominee, as someone who would make a 'phenomenal justice.'

'Elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want. And in this case, they got what they asked for,' she said to applause. 'I went off script a little bit,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y71ej_0eRjwegN00
President Biden pointed to the political power of the civil rights community, adding: 'I understand as they say who brung me to the dance.' He referenced passing over Rep. James Clyburn's preferred Supreme Court pick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBDac_0eRjwegN00
epa09792574 US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) gestures toward US President Joe Biden (Front R), with Cateo Hilton (Front C), student and Junior Mentor of the Life Pieces to Masterpieces program in Washington DC, Acting Director Shalanda Young (Back C) of the Office of Management and Budget, and Administrator Michael Regan (Back R) of the Environmental Protection Agency; during a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJfTV_0eRjwegN00
Numerous officials went to greet Rev. Jesse Jackson, who has been treated for Parkinson's disease
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClkAX_0eRjwegN00
'Squad' member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was there
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ddo3k_0eRjwegN00
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the crisis in Ukraine and made an appeal for voting rights legislation at a Black History Month event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNNNh_0eRjwegN00
US President Joe Biden reaches out to Cateo Hilton, a student and Junior Mentor of the Life Pieces to Masterpieces program, at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC

The president was the first out of his seat to cheer for introducer Cateo Hilton, a student and junior mentor from Delaware State University, a historically black college in Biden's home state.

He pointed out that there are 'a number of African Americans in high places' in his administration – including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who was on hand with other cabinet members and advisors.

He pointed to the political power of the civil rights community, adding: 'I understand as they say who brung me to the dance.'

He also acknowledged Clyburn, even after failing to select his preferred choice for the Supreme Court – although he noted he nominated her to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Biden called Judge Jackson an 'incredible woman.'

'I can tell you Jim -- Jim supported all the nominees. But the one he most supported ... I've already nominated her to be on the Circuit Court of Appeals, the second highest court in the land,' earning applause at his reference to District Court Judge Michelle Childs, whom Clyburn publicly backed.

'Black history is American history,' said Biden. 'Black culture is American culture,' Biden said during his remarks.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Joe Biden’s State Of The Union: Where Is The Truth?

This week, Sean and Rachel weigh in on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to the American people. They examine why the energy level of President Biden’s speech was lower than previous addresses, and share their frustrations with the way President Biden approached various issues such as Ukraine, growing inflation, and the coronavirus pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Msnbc
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy