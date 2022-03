CHICAGO (CBS) — As Chicago’s Ukrainian community learns more about Russia’s invasion of their homeland, many are coming together for prayer and to support each other. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports a lot of people in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood in Chicago are connected to Ukraine in one way or another; whether they were born there and moved to the U.S., or if they have relatives and friends who still live there. Iana Lychak moved to Chicago from Ukraine just three months ago with her parents, but her grandparents and friends are still in Ukraine. “I’m feeling so bad. I’m scared, because my...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO