Environment

Patchy light snow Tuesday

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 6 days ago

It turns a bit warmer Tuesday with some snow showers. The higher elevations could see another few inches out of this, but...

www.mynbc5.com

WKTV

Snow showers Tuesday afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens. Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37. Tonight: Some rain and snow showers. Low 25. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 19. A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Cloudy skies throughout today, with scattered snow showers. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Light snow expected across Nebraska midweek

SIDNEY, NE — Another round of light snow is expected to make its way to Nebraska in the middle of the week as the state continues to deal with frigid wind chills. Some areas in the southern Nebraska panhandle and Southwest Nebraska could see up to three inches of snow in cities like Sidney, Kimball, Imperial and McCook through Thursday morning.
SIDNEY, NE
KEVN

Bitter Cold and Snow Today through Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The much-advertised arctic freeze has arrived. And with the cold temperatures, snow is falling. This nasty weather will last through Tuesday, with the cold air lasting through the week. So far the heaviest snow has fallen in northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. However later...
RAPID CITY, SD
KGET

Storm moving into Kern, expect rain and light snow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm will sweep over Kern County later Thursday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the valley to the west this afternoon. There will be a better chance of rain after 10 p.m. tonight. It will still be a warm day with increasing clouds and moderate valley air […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Pioneer Press

Parts of Twin Cities expected to see 6-8 inches of snow Tuesday

The National Weather Service expects two separate waves of snow to hit Minnesota this week. One on Monday will impact central Minnesota, and another Tuesday will impact the Twin Cities. The weather service anticipates both the north and south metro getting about 6-8 inches of snow, although the north metro...
ANOKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Early Mix Today, Light Snow Thursday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Light accumulating snow across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a messy morning across Kansas with widespread light snow. Some freezing drizzle is mixing with the snow at times, especially southeast of the metro area. Expect occasional snow showers this morning followed by a cold and gray afternoon. Expect an...
WICHITA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Light, fluffy snow blankets Sidney

SIDNEY - A high temperature of six degrees above zero in Sidney was expected to be reached between 3 pm. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind chills were still between 15 to 20 degree below zero. The bitterly cold temperatures were expected to last through Wednesday night. The National Weather Service...
SIDNEY, NE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Week Begins With Below Average Temps; Snow Emergencies In Effect In Twin Cities

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | Snow Emergencies | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a very wet weekend, the forecast for the start of the week looks relatively quiet. Temperatures across the state will be below average on Monday, with the Twin Cities topping out at 29 degrees. Then on Tuesday, the metro will warm up a few degrees, possibly causing some of the weekend snowfall to melt. Light flurries or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, though there’s a better chance of precipitation north of the Twin Cities. After Tuesday, temperatures will cool quite a bit for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pasadena Star-News

Light showers, some snow for Southern California on Saturday

Cold and dreary weather will continue through the weekend, with a chance of light showers and snow in the mountains, meteorologists said on Friday, March 4. Some areas were expected to see light, scattered showers into Saturday, March 5, with a few inches of potential snow in the Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Moderate Rain to Light Snow, Another Storm is on the Way

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A cold front brought severe thunderstorms to Central Illinois Saturday night but another storm system is expected to bring more widespread moderate rain and even a little snow to the region Sunday night and Monday. Key Takeaways. Rain moves in after 8 pm. Wintry mix...
PEORIA, IL
News 12

Chilly weekend with potential for snow shower on Tuesday

It will be a dry, but chilly weekend ahead of the chance of a possible passing snow shower early next week. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs right above freezing near 34 degrees. It will warmer and breezy on Sunday with temperatures near 44 degrees. Temperatures will dip back...
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Tracking the chance of more light snow this week

Bitter cold air lingers through tonight for KC. A few flakes will be possible into this evening with better chances for light snow in the city again on Thursday. Snowfall amounts will be light on Thursday but could be impactful due to the cold. Slow and slick travel will be possible on Thursday. Stay connected with us at KCTV5 NEWS.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

NWS: Light snow to continue through afternoon

Widespread light wintry precipitation continues at this time, and will linger into the afternoon hours before ending from west to east. Snow and ice amounts will be light, but will be enough to cause some minor travel issues. For road conditions, go to kandrive.org or call 5-1-1 or 1-866-511-KDOT (5368).
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Light snow, slippery roads

Caution is the name of the game on the roads Thursday evening and tonight. Light snow will continue through this evening and wrap up completely around midnight. Amounts will end up in the 1-3" range in the end. Roads will improve once snow ends but may take until daybreak to...
TRAFFIC
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Tuesday: snow and extreme cold

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 10, wind chill factor as low as 15 degrees below zero, wind gusts up to 15 mph and a 40% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
LOVELAND, CO

