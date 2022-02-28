Patchy light snow Tuesday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.

