DENVER — One of Denver’s prime development sites is starting over, from close to square one, after years of plans fell through. Denver Rock Drill, a roughly 7-acre site located along 39th Avenue between Franklin and Williams streets in the Cole neighborhood, was meant to be a project on a similar scale as Union Station or Dairy Block. The project’s developers had ambitious plans for hundreds of thousands of square feet of office, retail, restaurant and hotel space, but also European-style public areas with curved streets and courtyards.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO