Protecting yourself from UV light

Single phase CeO2 nanocrystals were bio-synthesized using Hoodia gordonii natural extract as an effective chelating agent. The nanocrystals with an average diameter of ã€ˆÃ˜ã€‰"‰~"‰5"“26Â nm with 4+ electronic valence of Ce displayed a remarkable UV selectivity and an exceptional photostability. The diffuse reflectivity profile of such CeO2 exhibited a unique UV selectivity, in a form of a Heaviside function-like type profile in the solar spectrum. While the UV reflectivity is significantly low; within the range of 0.7%, it reaches 63% in the VIS and NIR. Their relative Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) production was found to be"‰<"‰1 within a wide range of concentration (0.5"“1000Â Î¼g/ml). This exceptional photostability conjugated to a sound UV selectivity opens a potential horizon to a novel family of green nano-cosmetics by green nano-processing.

