Protecting yourself from UV light

Research shows that drinking warm water on an empty stomach offers the most health benefits. Stella Metsovas, clinical nutritionist and media health expert in Food and Nutrition Sciences, says, “Physicians recommend drinking warm water in the morning, usually, with a polyphenol-rich lemon immersion, or with a tea shown to decrease free radical activity in the body.” Drinking warm water increases the tightening of the intestines, and this helps with digestion and regulates bowel movements.
