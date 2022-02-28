ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Protecting yourself from UV light

WSMV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather gets nicer and we start spending more time outside,...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

As Covid rules come to an end this is how to protect yourself and the people around you

This article relates to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland only. Science teacher Sophia Mitchell, 40, from Buntingford, Hertforshire. “There comes a point where we have to live with Covid, but the virus hasn’t gone away. So it’s responsible to stay vigilant. I run Lab Tots, teaching kids about science in a fun, interactive way, so they know all about hand sanitising. Opening windows is the norm and I separate the year groups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

From Khoi-San indigenous knowledge to bioengineered CeO nanocrystals to exceptional UV-blocking green nanocosmetics

Single phase CeO2 nanocrystals were bio-synthesized using Hoodia gordonii natural extract as an effective chelating agent. The nanocrystals with an average diameter of ã€ˆÃ˜ã€‰"‰~"‰5"“26Â nm with 4+ electronic valence of Ce displayed a remarkable UV selectivity and an exceptional photostability. The diffuse reflectivity profile of such CeO2 exhibited a unique UV selectivity, in a form of a Heaviside function-like type profile in the solar spectrum. While the UV reflectivity is significantly low; within the range of 0.7%, it reaches 63% in the VIS and NIR. Their relative Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) production was found to be"‰<"‰1 within a wide range of concentration (0.5"“1000Â Î¼g/ml). This exceptional photostability conjugated to a sound UV selectivity opens a potential horizon to a novel family of green nano-cosmetics by green nano-processing.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Happen To Your Body When You Drink Warm Water After Waking Up Every Morning?

Research shows that drinking warm water on an empty stomach offers the most health benefits. Stella Metsovas, clinical nutritionist and media health expert in Food and Nutrition Sciences, says, “Physicians recommend drinking warm water in the morning, usually, with a polyphenol-rich lemon immersion, or with a tea shown to decrease free radical activity in the body.” Drinking warm water increases the tightening of the intestines, and this helps with digestion and regulates bowel movements.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uv Light

Comments / 0

Community Policy